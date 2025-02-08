Footballer James Omondi Osowo has been found murdered | Adobe

​“I’m a huge football fan but I’m worried about how often matches are cancelled due to extreme weather – what can I do to give the game a brighter future?”

Football is a national obsession in Britain, with millions of fans attending matches every year and watching games on TV at home and in sports bars. But recently, our warming climate has caused regular flooding at grounds and games cancelled due to dangerous stormy weather.

Pitch flooding is widespread

It’s with good reason that climate change is becoming a key issue. Clubs up and down the country face severe and regular flooding. AFC Wimbledon had to cancel matches as a sinkhole appeared on the pitch caused by "extensive" floods. Visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/ce81v7yel4no website.

By 2030 London clubs Fulham, Chelsea, West Ham, Millwall, and Charlton will experience game cancellations, waterlogged pitches, and possible long-term closures, according to data compiled by the Rapid Transition Alliance. And by 2050, a quarter of English league stadiums could be impacted by seasonal flooding.

Football in the Flood, an initiative using AI-generated images, brings this issue to life by visualising iconic London stadiums submerged under floodwater. Craven Cottage, Stamford Bridge, and the London Stadium are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to waterways.

But protecting the game and securing its future in the UK is possible, with governing bodies, clubs and fans all having a part to play to combat the threat of climate change on our most popular pastime.

New research by Carbon Responsible shows that there is a generational divide amongst UK football fans on climate concerns, with younger fans more willing to take action if clubs fail on sustainability than older supporters.

A huge 64 per cent of fans over 55 say they’d take no action at all if they knew their club was lacking in its sustainability efforts, compared to 12 per cent of Gen Z and 15 per cent of Millennial aged fans.

Younger fans are more likely to reduce match attendance, limit spending on merchandise, or join online campaigns to push clubs toward net-zero goals, so it’s clear that football clubs must prioritise sustainability as younger, environmentally conscious fans become more influential.

Sustainability is already a growing focus for governing bodies like UEFA, which allocated five per cent of its Euros 2024 budget towards cutting carbon emissions.

In the UK, several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Brentford, are setting their own net-zero targets. And it isn’t just the big clubs – National League side Forest Green Rovers has led the way in environmental action by committing to halving its carbon footprint by 2030 and becoming the world’s first fully vegan football club.

However, the majority of fans believe much more action is needed, with many saying clubs should make it easier for fans to adopt sustainable choices at grounds.

They want greater scrutiny of club owners and sponsors, and more consideration of climate impact when scheduling fixtures, as well as for clubs to commit to emission reductions over the next decade.

What can football fans do?

Fans can petition their clubs’ leaders and push for better climate awareness. Organisations like Football for Future provide guidance on asking clubs the key questions.

The amount of sponsorship from oil producing countries is a big issue. Qatar spent a reported $229 billion on staging the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabia is hosting the World Cup in 2034, in a move termed ‘sports wash’ to try and clean up their image.

Political action is crucial to stop pollution from burning fossil fuels and fans. Fans email their clubs and MPs, urging them to prioritise climate policies that protect sports infrastructure.

Football unites millions of us and, because of climate change, its future is at stake. Fans, clubs, and policymakers can work together to make sure that “the beautiful game” continues for generations to come.

Celebrity spot

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are passionate advocates for environmental sustainability and climate action. As UN Goodwill Ambassadors for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), they focus on supporting rural farmers affected by climate change. Their projects aim to make food production more resilient to the impacts of global warming, especially in Africa, and they’re piloting climate adaption technologies such as rainwater harvesting and irrigation.

Green swap

By cutting out plastic at work, you can reduce waste and lower carbon emissions. Make your workplace a plastic-free zone by banning all single-use plastics, only using products with compostable packaging, and encouraging eco-friendly habits amongst your colleagues.

Cutting your pet’s carbon pawprint with a vegan diet

Many pet owners are exploring vegan pet food as a sustainable alternative to meat-based food, but aren’t sure if it’s healthy for their pooch or puss.

Domestic pets have become used to a variety of different sources of protein, fats and carbohydrates. In fact, there’s evidence of dogs surviving on largely plant-based diets as far back as the Bronze Age.

These days, traditional meat-based dry and wet pet food has a hefty environmental footprint, with the industry contributing to global deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions. The country’s biggest traditional petfood manufacturers are household names – the two largest are Mars, who own Pedigree, Whiskas and Royal Canin, and Nestlé who own Purina, Bakers and Felix.

Producing chicken or beef-derived pet food requires a lot of land, water, and energy and shipping the food here from factories overseas generates still more emissions, so swapping for plant-based alternatives, especially those produced in the UK, can be a crucial step toward in reducing your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Veg-based pet food has evolved since it first became available in the 1980s, and many modern plant-based foods like Benevo and Lily’s use ingredients like chickpeas, pea shoots and quinoa which are nutritious and less damaging to the environment.

Is a vegan diet healthy for pets?

While dogs are omnivores and can thrive on a vegan diet, cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they need specific nutrients found in meat to stay healthy. It’s possible to give your cat a vegan diet, but you’ll need to supplement it with essential nutrients like taurine and vitamin B12.

If you're considering moving your pet onto plant-based food, it’s important to choose a nutritionally complete formula. And remember that veganism isn’t for every animal. You should consult your vet for guidance on whether your pet’s health and lifestyle are compatible. If your pet loves fish then check for MSC certification on the label, which highlights the food is from a sustainable source.

Vegan pet food: other things to consider

Some pets may struggle with certain plant-based proteins, leading to tummy troubles. Others might turn their nose up at their vegan dinner. Also, some vegan pet foods might lack essential amino acids, while others could be too high in carbohydrates, so always read the ingredients carefully to look for brands that meet pet food industry standards.

While vegan pet food can be a fantastic, planet-friendly option for dogs and cats, it’s important to do your research and take professional advice before making the change.

Fact or fiction

There are no more coal-fired power stations in the UK.

FACT.

As recently as 1990 coal met about 65 per cent of our electricity demand, but the UK’s last coal-fired power station closed on September 30, 2024, paving the way for greener, more sustainable British energy.