Future of farming at Upper Nisbet

The Crover grain swimming robot device.

The event at Upper Nisbet, one of Agri-EPI Centre’s technology and innovation trial farms, will take place on Tuesday, October 11, by permission of farmers Robert and Jac Neill.

Participants will be able to hear about the Neills’ experience of implementing new technology on their farm in conjunction with Agri-EPI Centre, including Crover, the grain-monitoring robot, which burrows into stored grain to check moisture levels and temperature.

The Neills also utilise machinery and equipment from Agri-EPI Centre members John Deere, Keenan and Trutest.

Robert Neill said: “The farming industry needs new technology and there are some things that are already delivering really good results at Upper Nisbet.

"My experience with GPS has been unbelievably good; I can drill crops with much greater precision, meaning I don’t sow in inefficiency at the start of the season. If I know that the combine is exactly where it is meant to be, I can concentrate on other settings, such as keeping the header full. It also means I’m much less exhausted at the end of the day.”

Ross Robertson, head of mixed farming at Agri-EPI Centre said: “The farming industry needs new technology to become more efficient. Some things have potential and some don’t, but this doesn’t always become clear until they are trialled on working farms.

“Agri-EPI Centre works with arable and livestock farms the length and breadth of the UK, enabling us to undertake and research new technology, commercial trials and data analysis in as many different situations as possible. I am really looking forward to hearing how Robert and Jac are getting on with the technology at Upper Nisbet and to learning about what works and where they see opportunities for development.”