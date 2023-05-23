Five-year River Tweed ‘health’ plan revealed

The Tweed Forum would like everyone with an interest in the river to look at its five-year river management plan.

The Tweed Catchment Management Plan (2023-28) takes something complex and breaks it down into a clear, prioritised programme of action.

The plan is grouped around seven strategic aims. These aims guide how Tweed Forum, the environmental conservation organisation, manages the Tweed, its tributaries and the landscapes they flow through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategic aims are water quality, water resources (water quality), habitats and species, physical condition, flood risk management, tourism and recreation and CMP (catchment management plan) delivery and development.

A Tweed Forum spokesperson said: “We’re inviting anyone who has an interest in the River Tweed, including its tributaries such as the Teviot, Ettrick, Gala and Leader Waters, the Whiteadder and the River Till, to look at our latest strategy for managing the 5,000 km² catchment’s freshwater assets.

“Our Catchment Management Plan explains how we manage a myriad of issues from flooding to fisheries; river restoration to recreation planning, and pollution prevention to partnership working.

“The plan is presented on our website in easy-to-read sections with pictures, maps and graphs that explain the scale and importance of our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The health of the river and the life it supports is inextricably linked to the land it flows through but working across the entire catchment in partnership with our members, private and public organisations, farmers, landowners and the local community, means we can have a much more meaningful impact.

“Addressing the climate and biodiversity crises has become increasingly urgent and we’d encourage everyone to discover how people right here in the Borders and North Northumberland are playing their part.”

Tweed Forum was formed over 30 years ago to bring together people with an interest in the Tweed catchment.