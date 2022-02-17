First elections in 200 years for River Tweed Commission
For the first time in its 200-year history, the River Tweed Commission is holding contested elections for the posts of chief commissioner and deputy chief commissioner at its upcoming annual general meeting.
Former commissioner Paul Neate said: “This is a historic opportunity for the commissioners to shape the future of the body, to put in place a more dynamic, forward-looking agenda at this crucial time for salmon stocks.”
The AGM will be held at Ednam House Hotel, Kelso, starting at 9am on March 7, and is open to the general public.
The River Tweed Commission is the body which, by law, protects and manages the salmon and other freshwater fish in the river. Since it was formed in 1807, the river’s salmon catch has gradually moved from a primarily commercial netting operation to a world-class rod fishery.