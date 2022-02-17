First elections in 200 years for River Tweed Commission

The River Tweed at Peebles.

Former commissioner Paul Neate said: “This is a historic opportunity for the commissioners to shape the future of the body, to put in place a more dynamic, forward-looking agenda at this crucial time for salmon stocks.”

The AGM will be held at Ednam House Hotel, Kelso, starting at 9am on March 7, and is open to the general public.