Fallago fund awards grant to local SWI group

Fallago Environment Fund chairman, Gareth Baird presents Suzy Finlayson and Kirsty Robb from the Roxburghshire Federation of Scottish Women’s Institutes with a cheque for £2,000. Photo: Paul Dodds.

The event takes place every two years and will showcase examples of some of the finest handcrafts and home skills from members of the federation’s 21 SWI groups.

The organisation works to keep traditional skills and crafts alive for future generations, with regional group meetings also providing an important platform for social activity and networking for women across the Borders.

The 2022 show has a Scottish literature theme and will include displays featuring home baking, jam and sweet-making, flower arranging, photography, painting and crafts including cross-stitch, felting, sewing, embroidery, cross-stitch, knitting and crochet.

A series of prizes and trophies will be awarded on the day and any children attending will be able to participate in a series of afternoon craft session. While stocks last, visitors can also buy home-baked goods and beautifully-made crafts and there will also be a destash stall.

The Fallago Environment Fund was set up to share the benefits of the Fallago Rig Wind Farm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the region and is supported by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables.

Fallago Environment Fund Chairman, Gareth Baird said; “The Roxburghshire Federation’s network of Scottish Women’s Institutes plays a significant role in preserving and developing an important part of Scotland’s heritage and culture.

"Its contribution to social interaction and reducing isolation in rural communities can also not be overestimated.”

Roxburghshire Federation SWI Show convenor, Kirsty Robb, said; “This will be our first show since the pandemic and the support from the Fallago Environment Fund is helping us ensure that we’re able to put on an incredible display of our members’ work.”

The show takes place at the Borders Events Centre, Springwood Park, Kelso on Sunday, October 23, from 10am-4.30pm. Admission: £4 (includes refreshments and freshly baked scones). Under-16s free.

SWI Federations taking part in the event are: Appletreehall, Bedrule, Bowden, Broomlands, Cogsmill, Heiton, Langshaw, Makerstoun, Midlem, Minto & Denholm, Morebattle, Newcastleton, Newmill & Teviothead, Newtown St Boswells, Southdean, St Boswells, Stitchill, Towford and Wilton Dean.