Drivers urged to switch off​​​​​​​ and breathe by pupils

‘Switch Off and Breathe’ was the message that children from Duns Primary School carried to the streets on national Clean Air Day on Thursday, June 15, in a plea to motorists not to leave their engines running when stopped.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST
Duns Primary School pupils urged drivers to "switch off and breathe".
Duns Primary School pupils urged drivers to "switch off and breathe".

A motor engine idling for just one minute creates enough toxic exhaust to fill 150 balloons, so Duns Market Square was festooned with 150 green balloons after the school liaised with Greener Duns to create eye-catching posters and banners illustrating the ‘Switch Off and Breathe’ and ‘Don’t Pollute’ messages.

The colourful protest certainly gave motorists something to think about.

Pollutants from motor engines are linked to a range of health issues, including heart disease, lung cancer, respiratory problems, allergies and skin irritations.

The pupils also brought their protest banners to Duns Market Square.
The pupils also brought their protest banners to Duns Market Square.
As Eloner Crawford of Greener Duns put it, “Switching off your engine when you’re stopped cuts pollution, saves money and, most importantly, can help to save lives.”

