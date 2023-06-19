Drivers urged to switch off​​​​​​​ and breathe by pupils

Duns Primary School pupils urged drivers to "switch off and breathe".

A motor engine idling for just one minute creates enough toxic exhaust to fill 150 balloons, so Duns Market Square was festooned with 150 green balloons after the school liaised with Greener Duns to create eye-catching posters and banners illustrating the ‘Switch Off and Breathe’ and ‘Don’t Pollute’ messages.

The colourful protest certainly gave motorists something to think about.

Pollutants from motor engines are linked to a range of health issues, including heart disease, lung cancer, respiratory problems, allergies and skin irritations.

The pupils also brought their protest banners to Duns Market Square.