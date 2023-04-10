Council in appeal for change of dog fouling law

Councillor Hannah Steel won unanimous support from members for her bid to change dog fouling law.

At the latest council meeting, members were in full agreement that something must be done about dog fouling on sports pitches and children’s play areas, which has long been seen as a very annoying and persistent type of anti-social behaviour.

Currently, the law requires dog owners to pick up their dog’s faeces and dispose of them, but there is no law in place to stop dogs fouling on sports pitches or play areas in the first instance. This addition to the Act would make it an offence to allow dogs to defecate on sports pitches and play areas.

Conservative councillor Tom Weatherston of Kelso said: “We are not saying we want to see dogs banned from the whole park, but we need to make it clear, in the 21st century it’s not right that dogs are fouling on sports pitches and children’s play areas, and that’s what we’re trying to change.

“Unfortunately, even the most responsible of dog owners cannot effectively remove all traces when they are clearing up after their dog. As well as this being anti-social, it also carries a risk to health.”

Miss Steel added: “The ongoing problem of dog owners and walkers allowing their dogs to defecate on sports grounds and play parks is unacceptable and something really must be done to stop it, it’s long overdue. I welcome the support from members and thank Scottish Borders Council for their actions in writing to the Scottish Government.”

In his letter to the Scottish Government, on April 5, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, David Robertson, said: “While it is recognised that it is the minority of dog owners who do not pick up after their dogs, the message is clear, all dog owners and dog walkers should keep their dogs off sports grounds and play areas and to ensure there is a proper deterrent in place if this does not happen.”