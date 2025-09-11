Community council demands public inquiry on proposed wind farm near Oxton

The Ditcher Law development proposes eight wind turbines of between 180m and 200m.

A Borders community council is demanding Scottish Ministers order a public inquiry into a controversial wind farm after a key decision this week.

When members of Scottish Borders Council’s Planning & Building Standards Committee met this week they agreed via a casting vote of its chairman, Councillor Simon Mountford, to object to Ditcher Law Farm near Oxton – against the advice of council officers.

During the committee meeting, concerns were raised about the significant visual impact of the development, the over-provision of renewable energy relative to the needs of Scotland, the lack of perceived benefit for local people, the ‘vast number’ of other wind turbines in the area, the potential impact on aviation, the close proximity of the site to three scheduled monuments and the significant loss of amenity for homeowners in the immediate vicinity.

In normal circumstances such an objection decision would trigger a planning inquiry.

However, the council’s response to Ditcher Law was outwith the statutory deadline, no extension had been granted by the Energy Consents Unit, and the officers had not submitted a holding objection in order to preserve the statutory right to a Public Local Inquiry.

The matter will now thus rest with Scottish Ministers.

Now John Williams, chairman of Heriot Community Council has urged ministers to allow the community to have its say.

He said: “We welcome the careful consideration of this matter by Scottish Borders Council and the considerable time they have spent engaging with the local community and visiting the proposed site. There must now be a public local inquiry so that all the concerns raised by councillors and by the local community can be properly assessed.

“People in the Scottish Borders recognise the importance of renewable energy, but we are being blanketed in giant turbines that are visible for miles around. The amount of renewable power being generated far exceeds the amount required for the whole of Scotland. We urge ministers to grant a Public Local Inquiry into Ditcher Law.”