Clearing the way for horses

St Boswells Community Woodland Group have hired Teamwork Horse Loggers to shift fallen trees.

The group has acquired the services of Teamwork Horse Loggers to remove the larger sections on December 3, but they need to clear some scrub first.

The group's Angela Furnish said: “After the storms last year we gained funding and arranged for the trees to be safely felled and decided to use horse loggers to remove the logs and create a fun event for the community, with an emphasis on working in the most natural way possible.

"But this Saturday, November 12, from 10am, we need some help to collect loose branches, clear the brush and move some smaller logs to be chipped, thanks to St Boswells Mowers Hire agreeing to provide equipment and expertise on the day.

"Please bring with you wheelbarrows, gloves, loppers and plenty of muscle.”