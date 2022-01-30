New clothing project on the line.

Cheviot Togs is based at the former Home Basics unit at Annfield Mills in Hawick's Teviot Crescent.

It was founded by mother-of-four Jane Somers with the aim of creating a clothing bank for children and young people in the style of a boutique shop.

The aim is to reduce the amount of good quality clothes going to landfill, support people in need and reduce the stigma around second hand clothing.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, run with the support of four other trustees, is very much a family affair with Jane's mum, Sue Molyneux having taken on the task of washing and sorting out all the baby wear donations and youngest son Alfie helping with clothes collection.

The unit will be where the clothing is stored and distributed from and also the venue for appointment-only shopping.

Additionally, pop-up shops will be open from the spring at vacant high street stores in Hawick, Kelso and Jedburgh.

Meanwhile, a funding bid for a total of £5,500 has been agreed by the council's Cheviot Area Partnership and is to be considered by Teviot and Liddesdale Area Partnership.

Jane said she has been overwhelmed at the donations received so far and that no more were needed at the moment.

Clothing is sourced through donations and Cheviot Togs has already linked up with Jedburgh Grammar Campus to manage all school excess uniforms and plans are in hand to engage with Hawick and Kelso High Schools on a similar basis.

The organisation believes that access to clothing is a human right and that all children should have clean, appropriate clothes.

Referrals are also being sought from health visitors, teachers, educational specialists and social workers.

Jane, who works for Alchemy Film and Arts in Hawick, said: "We've modelled ourselves on Tweed Togs based in Peebles. It started because I had a massive bag of clothes that my youngest daughter had grown out of during lockdown and they were all really good quality. I knew that I didn't want to just dump them and that the charity shops were overwhelmed with people clearing things out and I drove to Peebles.

"I was complaining about having to drive to Peebles and the people at Tweed Togs said they were looking for someone to open in the south of the Borders.

"We're going to have a pop up shop near the senior prom time when you can come and choose your formal wear.

"Into the Spring we'll have a pop up shop with all the summer wear, like beachwear, swimming suits, all the things you need for your summer holidays.

"Then at Christmas we'll do party wear and Christmas jumpers and probably hold that in community centres and schools.

"Our vision is about helping each other and helping the planet. The plan would be prevent clothes going to landfill but also help people living in poverty and others in need.

"We never want a young person in the Borders not to be able to take part in everyday activities because they don't have suitable clothing."