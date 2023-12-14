Call to ban ‘dangerous’ sky lanterns

A plea has been made to ban sky lanterns and mass balloon releases from events on Scottish Borders Council-owned or managed land.

The release of the lanterns and balloons has been linked to significant environmental impacts, including fires, pollution and on occasion has resulted in illness and death to both livestock and wild animals.

A motion will be out to a meeting on Scottish Borders Council today (Thursday, December 14), calling for the local authority to ban the activity.

It has been submitted by Leaderdale and Melrose ward’s Councillor Jenny Linehan, who says: “The release of helium balloons and sky lanterns has increased in recent years and each can cause significant harm to the environment, animals and livestock in particular.

“Sky lanterns can cause significant fire risk, particularly during dry spells. They also pose a threat to animals, as they can cause injury, suffering, and death, through, ingestion, entanglement and entrapment.

“When eaten the sharp parts of a Chinese Lantern can tear and puncture an animal’s throat or stomach, causing internal bleeding.

“Likewise, helium balloons when they land, become a danger to any wildlife, farmed animals or companion animals that may happen to find them first.

“If ingested, the balloon can do irreparable and often fatal damage to an animal’s oesophagus and digestive tract and can cause suffocation.”

Scottish charity Animal Concern has launched a campaign seeking support from Scottish local authorities to reduce the harm caused by these balloons and lanterns by placing restrictions on the release of sky lanterns and balloons on council-owned land and property.

The motion calls for Scottish Border’s Council to support the Animal Concern campaign and so imposes a complete ban on the release of sky lanterns and helium balloons from any and all of the land it owns.