Borders mum cuts bills with energy innovation system

Julia Mulloy of SBHA, Mairi McAllan, Jan Davies and Russel Griggs of SOSE (Pic Phil Wilkinson/SOSE)

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan visited the home of a Skirling woman who is the beneficiary of some energy saving technology.

Jan Davies, a tenant of Scottish Borders Housing Association, has seen a dramatic reduction in her energy bills thanks to the installation of PowerHub – the world’s first domestic battery system designed to reduce electricity bills.

The pioneering pilot project was developed through a collaboration between South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), the South of Scotland’s Regional Social Landlords (RSLs) and the creating company, Kight PowerHub, and Jan, a working mum with two teenage children, says she has noticed a dramatic drop in her energy bills straight away.

"We are not on the gas network so the only other alternatives are carbon rich fossil fuels and all are becoming increasingly expensive,” she said, “electric is really the only option here.”

“When I first moved here my electricity bill was almost as much as my rent. But it’s unbelievable that my bill has dropped to half of what I was paying two months ago.

“I’m saving money but also helping to reduce carbon emissions. It is a win-win scenario.”

The PowerHub is designed to reduce electricity bills by an average of 75 per cent, leading to potential savings of up to 85 per cent for some bill payers.

Features include include a zero-fire risk and a much longer operational lifespan than those currently available, with a 25-year warranty.

The technology is the result of five years of research and development, including three years of collaboration between SOSE, the local RSLs and Kight PowerHub.

Ms McAllan praised the pilot scheme, saying: “It is wonderful to see housing association residents in the South of Scotland, like Jan, benefiting from lower energy prices with the help of a world-first energy storage innovation developed in the area.

“With high energy costs a concern for households across the country this PowerHub domestic battery system pilot has the potential to benefit households across Scotland.

“As part of our housing emergency action plan, we are looking to strengthen collaborations like this at a national, local and regional level to support economic development and our target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032."

She added: “At least 70 per cent of these will be for social rent and at least 10 per cent will be in rural and island communities.”

SOSE has supported the development of the PowerHub with a £233,000 grant, enabling installations across 11 homes in partnership with five Registered Social Landlords in the South of Scotland.

SBHA CEO Julia Mulloy added:“It’s wonderful to see another tenant and her family benefiting from this pioneering project.

“Each new installation brings us closer to understanding how innovation can truly improve people’s lives.

“This collaboration is an excellent example of what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social impact.”