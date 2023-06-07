Boost for timber transport infrastructure.

The funding, which is co-financed by the council, will improve the roads south of Newcastleton and between Ettrick and Yarrow valley.

Both projects will help make substantial improvements for the transport of timber to market and improve travel for local people.

Announcing the funding, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Our forestry sector has an important part to play in reaching Net Zero. I am pleased that the Scottish Government and local authorities are continuing to provide support to help the industry decarbonise, whilst also improving local transport networks. That is good for our forestry industry, strengthening its ability to get timber to market.

“But it is also good news for rural communities which are regularly affected by timber wagons using their same routes that local people use too. With the road improvement works planned, communities will be less affected.”

A cash boost of £227,500 will build upon prior funding support by improving a further 1,200m of the B6357 south of Newcastleton.

This is a key road for timber transport and travelling in the region. The road is forecast to carry 860,000 tonnes of timber over the next decade.

A contribution of £287,000 will see resurfacing and strengthening of 1,700 metres of the road B709 between the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys.

These works will improve the capacity of the B709 which is forecast to carry 1,500,000 tonnes of timber over the next decade.

The cash boost is being made through the Strategic Timber Transport Fund, which is managed by Scottish Forestry, with funding support from Transport Scotland.

The funding also supports the Timber Transport Forum and regional timber transport project officers who provide liaison between local authorities, the timber industries and Scottish Government.

