Ambitious woodland haven planned in Galashiels

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's hoped the hut will be part of a revival of Scottish hutting culture and demonstrate innovation in rural structures.

Adam Elder is one of the founders of Why Not?, an outlet which brings locally made or sourced products for sale under one roof.

Why Not? has outlets in North Berwick, East Lothian and in Channel Street, Galashiels.

Now Mr Elder, who moved to Selkirk in 2019, is adding another string to his bow after submitting a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to extend a dilapidated former estate building east of Craigmyle Park at Peel Wood near Clovenfords into a recreational hut.

The proposed wooded site amounts to 0.41 hectares and is part of a large landholding owned by the applicant of 2.51 hectares.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landholding was an ornamental woodland garden as part of the Peel House estate and since 1940 has been largely unmanaged and untended.

The latest application is part of a 10-year woodland management plan for the land in consultation with the council and NatureScot.

The woodland is being sensitively managed to partially remove an influx of self-seeded sycamore trees and replanted with an approved range of Scottish natural hardwoods.

The plan is for the hut to be renovated and extended with low toxic, low embodied energy materials such as sheep’s wool, local natural stone and untreated timber, some of which has been milled from fallen trees from Peel Wood.

In a submission with his application, Mr Alder says: “The hut would extend recreational potential making it possible to be on site in all weather conditions and stay overnight.

“It is recognised from the experience of existing hutting sites in Scotland, such as Carbeth in Stirlingshire, that many benefits result.

“Being active in the countryside helps to connect with nature and promotes good health and wellbeing.

“Rather than intrusive huts should be seen as part of the rural landscape. As hutters get a deeper connection with place and the natural environment they become better stewards of it. Hutting teaches you how to reduce impact, minimise waste and live lightly on the ground.

“As the building will be renovated and constructed from timber cut and processed at Borders sawmills and timber from fallen trees in Peel Wood, and whinstone recycled from local sources, it will be supporting policies of rural sustainable development.