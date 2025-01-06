Woman and boy, 4, injured in dog attack in the Borders

​A four-year-old boy has suffered facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in the Scottish Borders.

A 35-year-old woman who was walking with the child also suffered an arm injury in the attack, which happened in the Wilson Drive area of Hawick about 3pm on Saturday.

Police said the pair were attacked from behind by a brown and tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog. Police have appealed for information to help trace the owner of the dog, which was last seen heading towards Chay Blyth Place. The woman and child were both taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment. Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have information that could help identify the owner of the dog responsible, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1789 of Saturday, 4 January, 2025.