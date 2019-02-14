Eight plays to be staged in  one evening

Souters are about to enjoy the best of new writing on their doorstep, thanks to the launch of a play-writing initiative.

Borders Pub Theatre is a new venture to promote and encourage writing in the region.

Inspired by the successful Village Pub Theatre in Leith, Edinburgh, the new set-up will launch with an event at the County Hotel in Selkirk on Saturday, March 23.

Audiences will be treated to an evening of new writing inspired by the apt theme ‘in the beginning’.

The wildly different interpretations of this theme will be directed by Caitlin Skinner, founder of Village Pub Theatre, and local director Clare Prenton, and performed by professional actors based in the Borders.

The short plays being performed at the first event are:

○Mozart and Salieri by Thomas Clark – a second-rate composer plots a terrible revenge against his god-gifted rival.

○ Secretly Edgy by Jules Horne – a cooncillor’s last-ditch mission to market the Borders.

○ It’s Pronounced Stow by Campbell Hutcheson – a Borders Railway passenger reacts to a train cancellation.

○ Stop Procrastinating by Anita John – Carol is sorting socks the Marie Kondo way, but who or what is she trying to avoid?

○ Form 4a Section Nothing by Emily Larner – today is Gracey’s Armageddon. She must defend her territory, claim victory and ride out in a blaze of glory (kind of).

○ The beginning of the end of the First World War by John McEwen – a married couple confront a time-warp.

○ Butcher Play by LJ McIntyre – a 30-year friendship turns sour when two pals collude to hide a dark secret.

○ Worth a Second Look by Robert Sproul-Cran – Ula doesn’t recognise the husband she despised after his appearance is changed by witness protection, and this time her reaction may be unexpected.

Borders Pub Theatre has been founded by playwrights originally part of the Scottish Borders playwriting programme run by Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland.

Playwright Jules Horne said: “I have worked with this group of writers for the past two years, and I am excited to be part of this new initiative.

“Creating a space to bring playwrights and audiences together to see new work in creation feels very special.

“The Village Pub Theatre has been incredibly inspirational to us, and it feels like the natural next step after the Playwrights’ Studio programme ends.”

Susan Garnsworthy, funding and projects for creative communities at Live Borders, said: “Live Borders is really pleased that the Borders writers who have benefited from Playwrights’ Studio’s playwriting programme will be able to have their work performed at the Borders Pub Theatre in Selkirk in March.

“Live Borders, through Creative Arts Business Network, is committed to enabling and supporting those working in the creative industries in the Borders to develop their work and benefit economically.”

Doors open at 7pm, and the event starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £3, are available on the door.

There will also be a raffle on the evening with a number of prizes, including cakes and plays.