Traffic proving a problem at new Kelso school

Calls are being made to ease traffic congestion at Kelso’s new Broomlands Primary School amid fears for children’s safety.

They come after anxious parents expressed their concerns about parking provision at the Ednam Road school, opened this month.

Kelso councillor Euan Robson, who has also received complaints from the nearby residents’ association, is pushing for a proper drop-off point to be formed once the old school is demolished.

“The main worry is that the parking, particularly when parents are collecting the kids, is quite restricted, going down to a single carriageway,” he said. “The worry is that little children can run out in front of cars.”

That’s a concern being shared by parents, some of whom voiced their worries at this month’s Kelso Community Council meeting.

They, alongside community councillors, have backed Mr Robson’s calls to see the existing circle-shaped, unofficial drop-off area at the old school entrance retained and the old staff car park used to help form a proper drop-off point.

“My idea is to expand the circle as a drop-off, using part of the staff car park perhaps,” he said.

“I have asked the council to consider what the possibilities might be and they are looking at that. It’s a difficult situation.

“It is the children’s safety that is paramount in all of this.

“We have to try to think through how improvements can be made, particularly when the contractors have finished taking down the old school.

“Nothing that I have said takes away from the fact the new school is marvellous.

“This is a peripheral matter but an important one none the less.

“It’s not a problem that is unique to Broomlands. I am sure there are other schools which have congestion outside, but this particular problems is on which the council could to something to address.”

The 250-pupil school has seen a huge increase in housing surrounding it since it was built over 30 years ago, resulting in busier roads.

Congestion was worsened by construction traffic associated with the new school being built and that looks set to continue as work to clear the old school site, next to the £9m new one, is undertaken ready for it to be demolished and the area landscaped.