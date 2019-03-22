Townsfolk go behind the scenes at Jedburgh’s new campus site

The doors of Jedburgh’s new school were opened to the public for the first time yesterday, giving 50 lucky residents the chance to see the build up close for the first time.

With just one year to go until the £32m Jedburgh Intergenerational Community Campus opens to pupils, the project took part in the construction sector’s Open Doors Day yesterday,

Those lucky enough to secure a spot, including the Southern Reporter, enjoyed a tour of the build both inside and out with BAM Construction project manager David Brodie and were given the chance to ask questions about the school.

Bruce Dickson, regional director at BAM Construction, said: “The level of interest in this project has been exceptional and is exactly the reason why we support the Open Doors initiative.

“It’s our opportunity to showcase what the construction industry does and how it does it long before the keys get handed over and the building opens.

“Our ambition is to change the public perception of our sector and we really appreciate the support of Hub South East and Scottish Borders Council in making this possible.”

BAM says good progress is being made on the school, which can hold up to 700 pupils from 2 to 18 years old, as it beings to install mechanical and electrical services and take forward the fit out works.

Scottish Borders Council’s leader, Shona Haslam, added: “Open Doors Day was completely sold out in just a couple of days, which once more highlights the excitement within the Jedburgh for the new intergenerational community campus.

“This is such an important project for Jedburgh and the Council, and I am pleased pupils and staff of the Grammar, Parkside and Howdenburn schools are also getting the opportunity to see round the new campus ahead of their move next year.”

The new campus will have provision for nursery, primary and secondary school children, and community facilities will include a multi-use games area, 2G hockey pitch, 3G sports pitch, running track, external changing pavilion and rural skills area.

Arrangements have also been made for pupils and staff to tour the site while a public vote on the new campus’ name is due to open next month, after Jedburgh councillors and community councillors agreed to a shortlist from the 80 suggestions made earlier this year.

The campus will serve 2 to 18 year olds as well as providing further education opportunities and community facilities for the town and is being delivered by Scottish Borders Council, development partner Hub South East Scotland and appointed main contractor BAM Construction.

The funding for the new campus was confirmed by Deputy First Minister John Swinney in August 2017, as one of four projects to share £28m from the latest phase of the Scottish Government’s £1.8 billion ‘Schools for the Future’ programme.