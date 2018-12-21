Name idea deadline nears as new Jedburgh campus takes shape

Jedburgh residents have just over two weeks left to submit their ideas for a name for the town’s new fast-emerging inter-generational campus.

The £32m facility, currently under construction in Hartigge Park, is due to open in March 2020.

It will replace the town’s Jedburgh Grammar School and Parkside and Howdenburn primaries, providing educational and recreational facilities for all from toddlers to pensioners.

Townsfolk have until January, 16 to submit their name ideas to Scottish Borders Council.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said: “People with any suggestions at all should email them in before the deadline in January. It’s important people do share their ideas.

“After that process the elected members and members of the community council will be involved with sitting down and sifting through them.

“We will create a shortlist and that will go out to consultation and possibility a public vote.”

The name of the campus has already divided opinion with various suggestions being made on social media with suggestions including Jedburgh Grammar School Campus, Jedforest Community Campus, Queen Mary’s Academy and a host of suggestions involving the town’s late celebrities mathematician Mary Somerville, scientist David Brewster and Victoria Cross recipient John Daykins.

A BAM Construction spokesman added: “After the name has been decided, there will be an exercise undertaken to create a brand for the campus and this will support the second part of the consultation which will be on school uniform.”

He added that the work erecting the building’s steel frame is well past the half way mark, with the nursery end now finished, and the construction and levelling the new sports pitches is almost complete.

Suggestions for the new campus name can submit them to: schoolestates@scotborders.gov.uk before January 15, 2019.