Lauder teenager set to champion digital rights

A Lauder teenager has been chosen to join a 30-strong group of youngsters from across Scotland tasked with raising awareness of young people’s right in a digital world.

Ethan Robson, named as a member of the Young Scot Leadership Group this week, will be supporting the 5 Rights project as part of his new role.

As a 5 Rights leader, he will work to help young Borderers realise their rights in an online world based on the United Nations convention on the rights of the child.

The 15-year-old said: “The 5 Rights project is about giving everyone who uses social media and the internet the tools to deal with all the problems that can come with being online, including issues such as cyber-bullying, digital footprints being used to exploit private information and all the other issues that can arise online.

“The role of the 5 Rights group will be to educate young people and their parents on issues that plague the digital world and spread awareness on the pros and cons of the internet.”

The group will build on the findings of a report produced by the 5Rights Youth Commission, which has been working since 2016 to gather ideas and recommendations on how Scotland can become a nation which realises the rights of children and young people in the digital world.

As part of the programme, Ethan will raise awareness of the project and what it means to young people.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: “We recognise that young people are the leaders of today and tomorrow. The 5Rights agenda places the Youth Leadership Group in an excellent position to help influence future policy development on matters that will affect not only young people but everyone in Scotland.”

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “Since we launched the 5Rights campaign in Scotland in 2016, it has achieved incredible results. I can’t wait to see what the 5Rights Youth Leadership Group achieve as they find ways to support young people across the country in realising their rights in the digital world.”

For more information on the 5Rights Youth Leadership Group, visit www.young.scot/5Rigths.