Inspirational students to be applauded in awards ceremony

Nominations are being sought for this year’s Adult Learners Awards, which will take place in April.

Now in their 19th year, the awards are held to celebrate and promote the learning achievements of adults throughout the Borders who have made use of the opportunities available to them, and as a result, have enhanced their knowledge, quality of life and job prospects.

Nominations are sought from individuals and/or groups of post-school learners who are currently resident in the Borders for seven available categories:

● Young learner (16-25 years)

● Learner in the workplace

● Mature learner (50+ years)

● Learning in a group

● Learning in the community

● Accredited learning

● Learning through volunteering

Applications can be made by tutors, trainers, colleagues, family members or friends.

The ceremony also provides an opportunity for nominees to share their stories so that others may be inspired to raise their aspirations and improve their life chances through learning.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for children and young people, said: “Every year we are privileged to hear the inspirational stories of individuals and groups who have overcome significant barriers and looked to learning to improve their life chances.

“They have developed new skills, increased their confidence and followed their dreams.

“They have made important contributions to their families, their workplaces, their communities and most importantly, recognised their own self-worth.

“I am confident that the nominations we receive for this year’s awards will be equally inspiring and I look forward to hearing about the learning journeys that people have made, not only in terms of what they have achieved but also the personal development that they will have undertaken as part of that journey.

“If you know of someone who would be a worthy nominee, don’t hesitate. Make sure you get an application in before the deadline so that they can receive the recognition they deserve.”

Gordon Brown, executive officer at Volunteer Centre Borders, added: “These awards are not only a celebration of the learning that has been carried out by adults across the Borders, but also a reminder of the great work being done by the countless volunteers who regularly give their time to teach reading, writing and numeracy skills.

“We know these volunteers find their roles extremely rewarding and I would urge anyone thinking about volunteering to consider this vital work.”

The deadline for nominations is noon on February 21.

Forms are available from: www.vcborders.org.uk

The awards are organised by Borders College, Live Borders, Scottish Borders Council, Scottish Borders Housing Association, Skills Development Scotland and Volunteer Centre Borders.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 26, at Earlston High School.