Early-morning Galashiels explosion was caused by a candle and an aerosol can

Firefighters at the scene in Wilderhaugh Court in the early hours of this morning.

The flats, next to the town’s McDonald's restaurant, were shaken by what was at first thought to be a gas mains explosion at around 3am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Friday, December 2, police were called to a report of an explosion at a flat in Wilderhaugh Court, Galashiels.

“Officers are in attendance along with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and utility companies.

"A cordon has been put in place and a number of flats have been evacuated as a precaution, however, there are no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.”

Residents were given shelter in the town’s Bulldog Bakes shop, owned by one of the residents of the flats.

The shop posted on social media: “We’re open(ish) early today. We were evacuated from our flat last night due to a suspected gas explosion. Fortunately everyone is ok including the people who live in the flat.

“We may not be open as late as planned tonight, as we’ve been open since 4am in order to give our neighbours somewhere warm with decent coffee to wait for news.”

Most of the residents are now believed to have gone home.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told The Southern Reporter: “It was a suspected gas explosion, however, it was a candle igniting a small aerosol gas canister.

