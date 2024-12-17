​Duns Amateurs go into 2025 at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division despite not playing since last month

Jed Legion beating St Boswells 4-1 at home on Saturday (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

​Duns Amateurs go into 2025 on top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division but missed out on a chance to extend their lead on Saturday due to their scheduled trip to Greenlaw being postponed because their prospective hosts’ WS Happer Memorial Park pitch was judged to be unplayable.

​The Dingers, out of action since the end of November, remain level on 28 points with second-placed Langlee Amateurs but they’ve played 11 games to their nearest challengers’ ten.

Langlee, like Duns, remain seven points clear of third-placed Greenlaw, still on 21 points from 11 fixtures after having Saturday gone off, despite not having played a league fixture since the start of November or at all since the middle of last month.

Only three of five planned A division matches went ahead at the weekend, the association’s last fixture card of 2024 – a 4-0 victory for Chirnside United hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs, a 3-2 win for Earlston Rhymers at Langholm Legion and a 2-1 defeat for Hawick Waverley away to Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Those results leave Chirnside fifth, on 15 points from nine fixtures; Eyemouth seventh, on 13 from 12; Rhymers eighth, on 13 from nine; Langholm ninth, on six from 11; Waverley tenth, on six from 12; and Tweedmouth bottom, on three from eight.

Chirnside’s scorers were Danny Blackie, Connor Lough, Daniel Pattenden and Dean Cockburn.

Earlston’s goals were scored by Fraser Jackson, Danny Simpson and Ali Buchanan, with Alistair Little and Ryan Johnstone on target for their hosts.

John Crawford and Declan Lough scored for Eyemouth and Davis Hope for Waverley.

Five B division fixtures were also played on Saturday, yielding 35 goals between them.

The two biggest scorelines, just shy of double-figures, were wins by 7-2 for Hawick Legion hosting Coldstream Amateurs and 8-1 for Tweeddale Rovers at home to Berwick Town.

The next biggest scorelines, of six, were victories by 5-1 for Selkirk Victoria away to Gala Hotspur and 4-2 for Stow at Kelso Thistle, followed by Jed Legion getting the better of St Boswells at home by 4-1.

Those results leave Tweeddale second, on 29 points from 12 fixtures, ten shy of table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs; Selkirk third, on 26 from 13; Hawick Legion fourth, on 24 from 12; Stow fifth, on 23 from 12; Kelso seventh, on 21 from 12; Jed tenth, on 14 from 14; Berwick 12th, on eight from 13; Hotspur 13th, on six from 14; and Coldstream bottom, on none from 12.

Hawick Legion’s scorers were James Delaney at the double, Euan Gray, Ben Murdoch, Jack Turnbull, Finnen Gordon-Woolley and Jayden Romeo, with Callum Howe replying for their visitors twice.

Connor Thorburn scored five goals for Tweeddale, with Jordan Sykes, Joey Holt and Dylan Thearle on target too.

Scott Learmond got a hat-trick for Vics, with Ryan Prentice and Ryan Spratt also netting after Michael McAulay had put their hosts in front.

Andrew Crawford and Jordan Steele scored twice apiece for Stow, with Ryan Beveridge and Liam Howell netting for their hosts.

Jed Legion’s scorers were Josh Laing and Aidan Reilly at the double, with Cammy Riddell getting one back for the visitors.

​Saturday’s eight league fixtures were accompanied by one knockout tie and it saw Fairydean’s ammies go through to round two of this season’s Waddell Cup.

They got the better of fellow B division side Leithen Rovers away by 3-0 to book their place in that competition’s second round and they’ll host Coldstream on a date to be fixed.

Their scorers at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park were Lee Macrae at the double and Ewan McLaren.

Round two’s six other ties, also yet to be arranged, include an away-day for holders Duns at Stow and a trip to Eyemouth for 2024’s beaten finalists, Langlee.

The other four will see Earlston at home to Berwick, Kelso hosting Waverley, Ancrum away to Selkirk and Greenlaw at Tweeddale.

Duns’ 4-3 victory over Langlee in May’s final in Greenlaw was their sixth, having claimed the Waddell Cup previously in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2023, three times as often as Langlee, winners in 2019 and 2022.