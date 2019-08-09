Drivers urged to avoid B712 road following crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of the B712 near Stobo this morning, after a two-vehicle crash left debris over the road.

Police were called to the scene at 10.17am, and an ambulance was also called to check over a small child sitting in the back seat of one of the vehicles, but it’s thought no-one was seriously hurt.

A police spokesman told us: “A blue and white van and a grey Fiat were involved in a collision near a bridge on the B712 Stobo to Broughton road this morning.

“An ambulance was called to check over a small child who was sitting in the back seat, but we believe there were no serious injuries.

“There is debris on the road, and the council has been called to clear it.”