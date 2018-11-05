Driver uninjured after car overturned on B6360 Abbotsford Road

The B6360 Abbotsford Road has been cleared following a accident this morning.

Rush hour motorists were held up after a Honda Civic R-Type car lost control at around 8.10am and overturned, blocking the road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The driver and sole occupant was uninjured and the vehicle was uplifted at around 8.45am.”

There have been a number of minor incidents on the Abbotsford Road in recent months, which is being used as a one-way diversion while work is carried out on the Galafoot Bridge.

Eastbound traffic has been diverted via the A7 to B6360 Abbotsford Road to Tweedbank roundabout since work began on August 5.

The first phase of those works are due to be completed by the end of this week, with the next stage scheduled to begin next February.