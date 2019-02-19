Do you have a room for a filmmaker?

Teries are being asked to open up their homes to filmmakers from across the globe.

The Alchemy Film and Arts festival is being staged at the Heart of Hawick arts venue from May 2 to 6 and is expected to attract more than 50 representatives from all over the world.

Festival organisers have issued an appeal for anyone in Hawick with a spare room to take a filmmaker in during the event.

A festival spokesperson said: “We are on the look-out for Hawick residents who might have a room to spare for one of our visiting filmmakers in May.

“Each year we host around 50 filmmakers from across the world who are coming to present their work at the festival.

“All they’ll need is a comfortable place to stay – most meals during the festival are organised in advance by the team. If you have a spare room, and would like to host a filmmaker for the festival or for the week before, please let us know by emailing volunteer@alchemyfilmfestival.org.uk.”

Alchemy Film and Moving Image Festival is an international festival of experimental film and artists’ moving images.

It was launched in 2010 as a collaborative project between Alchemy Film and Arts, a registered Scottish charity, the arts venue Heart of Hawick and the Creative Arts Business Network.

Heart of Hawick, which is run by Scottish Borders Council, is the festival’s central venue and festival hub.

Last year 133 films were screened at the festival from more than 30 countries over the five days, with 36 world premieres, 18 European premieres and 24 UK premieres.