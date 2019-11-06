Delays on way for drivers on A68 at Lauder
Maintenance work on Washingburn Bridge, on the A68 in Lauder, is scheduled to take place this month.
Parapet repair work on the bridge, just south of the Co-op food store and petrol station, will take place from 9am on Monday, November 19, until 5pm on Friday, November 22.
The work will be carried out under a continuous single closure of the northbound lane of the road, with temporary traffic lights in operation.
The roadworks will affect an estimated 7,500 vehicles daily.