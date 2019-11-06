Delays on way for drivers on A68 at Lauder

Work to the Washingburn Bridge, just south of the Co-op at Lauder, will take place this month.

Parapet repair work on the bridge, just south of the Co-op food store and petrol station, will take place from 9am on Monday, November 19, until 5pm on Friday, November 22.

The work will be carried out under a continuous single closure of the northbound lane of the road, with temporary traffic lights in operation.