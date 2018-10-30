Delays expected on A68 for two weeks

Drivers on the A68 should be prepared for some delay on the bridge over the Tweed at Leaderfoot, from Monday, November 5, for two weeks.

During this time, two-way traffic lights will be operated at either side of the bridge to enable Scottish Water to progress a £4 million drinking water upgrade project – a new pipeline running between Melrose and Earlston.

The lights will be manually controlled during peak travel hours.

The 7km pipeline is nearing completion and will provide the local area with a more resilient network.

Scott Fraser, regional corporate affairs manager at Scottish Water, said: “We apologise to customers affected by this essential traffic management and endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum.

“The project aims to improve overall drinking water quality and ensure customers in the Borders continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water now and in the future.

“We want to thank motorists in advance for their patience while this upgrade work is taking place.”