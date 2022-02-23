Youths arrested in connection with Vale of Leithen stand fire

Three male youths have been charged in connection with a fire raising at Vale of Leithen Football Club in Innerleithen.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:48 pm
The fire was started in the club's Victoria Park stand.

Police have announced they have charged the youths, aged 17, 16 and 15, over the fire which damaged part of the stand in the club's Victoria Park ground last weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Distasteful graffiti was also daubed in the stand during the vandal attackIt was the latest incident of candalism at the club in recent months.

A police spokesperson said: “Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”