Youths arrested in connection with Vale of Leithen stand fire
Three male youths have been charged in connection with a fire raising at Vale of Leithen Football Club in Innerleithen.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:48 pm
Police have announced they have charged the youths, aged 17, 16 and 15, over the fire which damaged part of the stand in the club's Victoria Park ground last weekend.
Distasteful graffiti was also daubed in the stand during the vandal attackIt was the latest incident of candalism at the club in recent months.
A police spokesperson said: “Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”