Would-be thieves left empty-handed after attempts to steal two cash machines in Jedburgh and Earlston fail
Would-be thieves were left empty-handed early this morning, Saturday, February 26, after two audacious attempts to steal cash machines in Jedburgh and Earlston.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:16 pm
The first bid took place at a petrol station on Melrose Road in Earlston at around 5am when an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal an ATM machine.
Approximately an hour later there was another bid to remove a machine located outside the Co-op store in Jedburgh High Street, which was cordoned off to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out.
A police spokesperson said three men were spotted at the scene of both locations.
“Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing,” he added.