Would-be thieves left empty-handed after attempts to steal two cash machines in Jedburgh and Earlston fail

Co-op Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The first bid took place at a petrol station on Melrose Road in Earlston at around 5am when an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal an ATM machine.

Approximately an hour later there was another bid to remove a machine located outside the Co-op store in Jedburgh High Street, which was cordoned off to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out.

A police spokesperson said three men were spotted at the scene of both locations.

Jedburgh Co-op. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

“Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing,” he added.