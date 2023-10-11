Woman struck partner on the head with a hammer
A 54-year-old woman has admitted striking her partner twice on the head with a hammer after "an argument went too far".
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Aimi Wegrzyn lashed out at the man following a late-night drinking session at their home in Grieve Avenue, Jedburgh last month.
He suffered two cuts to his head and scratches to his face during the assault on September 10.
Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard the couple are on "good terms again", and that the incident was something Wegrzyn would regret as long as she lives.
Sheriff Peter Paterson accepted it was a "one-off" and deferred sentence on her for nine months for good behaviour.