Woman fined for drunk assault against police officers

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Mhyrren MacKa (26) pleaded guilty to assaulting the two constables by struggling with them and biting one officer and kicking the other on the body during the early morning incident in August last year in Tulley Court.

Depute fiscal Drew Long said there had been calls to police from neighbours about an intoxicated woman shouting and swearing.

When officers arrived on the scene they came across MacKay who was throwing items around and swearing at them.

She entered a door of the property but continued shouting and swearing and when officers tried to force entry to try and engage with her, she bit one on the hand and began kicking out at the officers.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said that at the time of the incident things had been going wrong in her personal life and she had been drowning her sorrows.

He added that she was not in a mood to engage with the officers and when one of them touched her on the shoulder she reacted angrily.

