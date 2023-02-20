News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman charged with culpable homicide over death of 40-year-old

A woman has appeared in court accused of culpable homicide following the death of a 40-year-old man at the weekend.

By Court reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 5:22pm
Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Simone Ramage, who is 37, is also charged with possession of an air weapon without a proper certificate.

The private court appearance follows an incident at a house in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, on Friday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Kowbel suffered injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ramage, of Galashiels, made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

Most Popular

She was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.