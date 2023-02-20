Woman charged with culpable homicide over death of 40-year-old
A woman has appeared in court accused of culpable homicide following the death of a 40-year-old man at the weekend.
Simone Ramage, who is 37, is also charged with possession of an air weapon without a proper certificate.
The private court appearance follows an incident at a house in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, on Friday evening.
Brian Kowbel suffered injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Ramage, of Galashiels, made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.
She was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson.