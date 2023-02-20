Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Simone Ramage, who is 37, is also charged with possession of an air weapon without a proper certificate.

The private court appearance follows an incident at a house in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, on Friday evening.

Brian Kowbel suffered injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ramage, of Galashiels, made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.