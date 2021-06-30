Woman carrying baby flees from partner in her bare feet

Scott Crescent off Galalaw road, Hawick.

Aaron O'Donnell, 23, who gave an address in Dumfries, pleaded guilty to punching his brother and causing him to suffer a cut head on the night of February 5.

Kate Irwin, prosecuting, said that at around 10pm police received a call from an ambulance crew requesting assistance.

She continued: “On attending officers came across the accused who was irate and he was placed in handcuffs.

“He had lacerations to his forehead.

“He told officers he had been in a fight with his brother.”

“Police spoke to Dean O’Donnell in the ambulance and he also had lacerations to his forehead.

"He gave a verbal account to police officers stating the accused had lunched him in the face.

"He was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

"The accused was cautioned and charged and replied: ‘No thank you’.”

Sheriff Janys Scott said she would impose a 12 months Community Pay Back order with 135 hours unpaid work, which was reduced from 200 hours.