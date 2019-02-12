Witness soughts after Newtown bottle banks targeted by arsonists

Arsonists set light to two bottle banks in Newtown last week.

The recyling units near the town’s Co-op store in Station Yard were set alight between 9.45pm last Friday, February 8, and 7am the following day.

Police are appealing for any potential witnesses to get in touch.

A spokeswoman said: “The bottle banks to the rear of the store have been set alight, causing some damage to them and the clothing bank.

“If you know anything about this incident, contact us on 101 and quote incident number 2,906 of Friday, February 8.”

Scottish Borders Council is aware of the damage and is organising a clean-up and for replacement units to be put in place.

Alternatively If you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org