Witness plea after robbery

Dean Park, Peebles.

Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously on Dean Park or in the surrounding area on Wednesday evening or if you saw any vehicles operating in the area to let us know.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who have camera footage from the area such as a dashcam or private CCTV."