Witness appeal following Selkirk assault
Detectives in the Borders are appealing for information and witnesses to a serious assault which took place outside a licensed premises in Selkirk over the weekend.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:03 am
The incident happened outside Angus O'Malley's Sports Bar, in The Valley, at around 1am on Sunday, November 21.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Borders General Hospital with serious injuries.Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in or around The Valley around the time of the incident, or has any information which could assist our enquiries, to please come forward.“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0266 of 21 November.
"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”