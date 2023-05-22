Witness appeal following attack in Galashiels

Greenbank Street, Galashiels.

A 24-year-old man was found injured on Greenbank Street, around 12.25am on Sunday, 21 May, after being assaulted by a group of youths.

He was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the youths is described as male, white, around 18-years-old, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and trainers.

Another is described as male, of large build with short hair.

He was wearing a black jumper and trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third male was wearing a white t-shirt and had a black rucksack.

The fourth male had blonde curly hair and was dressed in black clothing.

There may also have been others involved and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to trace those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything in the area around this time to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0141 of 21 May, 2023.