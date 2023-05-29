News you can trust since 1855
Witness appeal as fire started in Galashiels flats

Police in Galashiels are appealing for information after a fire was started deliberately in a communal stairwell at flats in the town.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 29th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:29 BST
Greenbank Street in Galashiels.Greenbank Street in Galashiels.
The incident happened around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 24 May, in Galabank Street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and put out the fire.

Detective Constable Ashley Black said: “Fortunately no one was injured and damage was minimal. There was, however, a considerable amount of inconvenience for those living in the flats who had to leave their homes while the fire was put out.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has door-bell footage that could assist with our ongoing enquiries is asked to get in touch with us.”

Call 101, quoting incident number 4112 of Wednesday, May, 24.