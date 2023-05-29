Witness appeal as fire started in Galashiels flats

Greenbank Street in Galashiels.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 24 May, in Galabank Street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and put out the fire.

Detective Constable Ashley Black said: “Fortunately no one was injured and damage was minimal. There was, however, a considerable amount of inconvenience for those living in the flats who had to leave their homes while the fire was put out.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has door-bell footage that could assist with our ongoing enquiries is asked to get in touch with us.”