Witness appeal after Peebles robbery

Police Scotland

The incident happened on a path leading from the pedestrian bridge on the Cuddyside towards March Street at around 10.05pm on Friday, July 7.

A police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were walking in the area when they were approached and threatened by a group of youths.

“The man was then assaulted and a bag containing a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

“The man attended Borders General Hospital and received treatment to a number of injuries. The woman was uninjured.”