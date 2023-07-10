News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Witness appeal after Peebles robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Peebles on Friday night.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Police ScotlandPolice Scotland
Police Scotland

The incident happened on a path leading from the pedestrian bridge on the Cuddyside towards March Street at around 10.05pm on Friday, July 7.

A police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were walking in the area when they were approached and threatened by a group of youths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man was then assaulted and a bag containing a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

“The man attended Borders General Hospital and received treatment to a number of injuries. The woman was uninjured.”

Most Popular

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone who believes they may be able to help can call 101, quoting reference 3114 of 8 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.