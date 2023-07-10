Witness appeal after Peebles robbery
The incident happened on a path leading from the pedestrian bridge on the Cuddyside towards March Street at around 10.05pm on Friday, July 7.
A police spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were walking in the area when they were approached and threatened by a group of youths.
“The man was then assaulted and a bag containing a quantity of alcohol was stolen.
“The man attended Borders General Hospital and received treatment to a number of injuries. The woman was uninjured.”
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone who believes they may be able to help can call 101, quoting reference 3114 of 8 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.