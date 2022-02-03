Warning after another spate of quad bike thefts

A Honda 420 quad bike, like the one stolen from a farm in Lauder.

A Mitsubishi L200 pick up and a red Honda Quad bike were stolen from a farm near Ladykirk overnight on January 29.

Also overnight, on January 31, a door to an outbuilding at a farm near Saughtree was forced and two males were viewed on CCTV acting suspiciously in the farmyard, but nothing was stolen.A Honda 420 quad bike and a Honda 90 Trax quad bike were stolen from a farm near the A697 at Lauder between January 31 and February 1.And around 2.30am on February 1, thieves were scared off by an alarm activating after cutting a padlock securing a barn at another farm near the A697 at Lauder.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing. If you have any information regarding these crimes please contact us on 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at http://ow.ly/dAxQ50ELTJK.

Police recommend multiple levels of security to deter, delay and detect thieves, including installing an alarm system where quads are kept; not leaving keys in or near quads; securing the building they are stored in and installing trackers.