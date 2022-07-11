Vandals hit Berwickshire football club ground

Eyemouth United's football ground.

Between the hours of 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 30, the changing rooms at Eyemouth United Football Club in John’s Road, Gunsgreen, were vandalised when paint was thrown onto windows and walls.

Enquiries carried out so far have shown that four youths were seen in the area during those hours.

Three of the youths were female, one aged between 14 and 15 years old, with blonde hair. The other two females are aged around 11-12 years old.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth suspect is male with short cropped hair and is around 14 to 15 years old. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The community has been left extremely disappointed with this act of vandalism as the club is currently undergoing redecoration.

Constable Kris MacLeod said: “It is likely that whoever is responsible for this act got paint on their clothes so I am asking parents to check any clothing. This is a community amenity used by local residents and it’s unacceptable that it has been targeted in such a way. I would appeal to anyone within the local community who has any information to get in touch with us.”