Vandals break Kelso statue's fishing rod

The seated statue outside the museum has had his rod broken four times, says Bill Quarry.

The fibreglass fishing rod held by the statue in the rowing boat was snapped by someone between 5pm on Friday, February 11 and 10am on Sunday, February 13.

The museum’s chairman Bill Quarry said: “This is about the fourth time the rod has been broken, but the police caught one of them and he was fined £600.”

“It’s so very disappointing, every Saturday night there’s trouble round there.”