UPDATED: New photographs show the extent of the damage caused during attempt to steal a cash machine in Jedburgh
These photographs show the extent of the damage caused when would-be thieves attempted to steal a cash machine in Jedburgh early on Saturday morning.
As these images show the three would-be raiders made extensive efforts to remove the cash machine structure located just outside the Co-op store in the town’s High Street.
The raiders had first targeted a petrol station on Melrose Road in Earlston at around 5am when an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal an ATM machine.
Approximately an hour later there was another bid to remove a machine located outside the Co-op store, which was cordoned off later in the day to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out.
A police spokesperson said three men were spotted at both locations.
“Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing,” he added.