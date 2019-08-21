UPDATE: Man charged by police in connection with A68 crash

Police have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a serious collision which injured two pensioners yesteday.

Their injuries are now being described as minor and police have charged the driver of the other car involved.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders were called to the A68, south of St Boswells, around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 20, following a collision involving a Nissan Navara and a Volkswagen Passat.

“A 70-year-old male, the driver of the Passat, and his 64-year-old female passenger were taken to Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

“The 36-year-old male driver of the Navarra has been charged in connection with this collision and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Firefighters from Galashiels, Jedburgh and Edinburgh had to attend with cutting equipment and the road was closed to traffic in both directions between St Boswells and Bonjedward for almost three hours.

Tailbacks were experienced on the A699 St Boswells to Selkirk road and the B6404 St Boswells to Kelso road as motorists attempted to avoid the area.