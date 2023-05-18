A police officer stands outside Andrew Millar's former butcher shop in Melrose on the morning he was arrested at his home in Gattonside. It was later boarded up.

Andrew Miller, 53, who is also known as Amy George as the court was told he was in the process of transitioning to female, picked the girl up, offering to take her home.

However, he instead took her to his home and locked her in a bedroom, before sexually assaulting her over the course of a day.

The girl managed to call the police on 999 on his landline when he had fallen asleep, and they arrived within minutes.

Miller, who was not at the High Court in Edinburgh this morning for the plea hearing, but appeared via videolink, and pled guilty to charges which included abduction, sexual assault, possession of indecent images of children and intentionally causing a child under 13 to look at a sexual image.

Prosecutor, Lorraine Glancy KC, told the court the highly disturbing details of the terrifying encounter the girl had to endure.

The judge, Lord Arthurson, deferred sentence on Miller to obtain reports about whether he meets the criteria for an order for lifelong restriction – such a sentence is an effective life sentence and offenders are released once the parole board are satisfied they no longer pose a threat to public safety. They then spend the rest of their lives being closely monitored by the authorities.

Lord Arthurson continued Miller’s remand in the High Court in Edinburgh. The case will next call at the city’s high court on August 15 2023.

Addressing Miller, Lord Arthurson said: “Your actions represent abhorrent crimes of the utmost depravity and criminality. Your actions in this case are the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Defence advocate Victoria Dow told Lord Arthurson that she had nothing to say at this point in time and would make submissions at the hearing later this year.