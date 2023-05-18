News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Update: Man admits abducting and sexually assaulting schoolgirl

A former Melrose butcher has admitted abducting a primary school pupil and sexually assaulting her at his home in Gattonside in February.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:11 BST
A police officer stands outside Andrew Millar's former butcher shop in Melrose on the morning he was arrested at his home in Gattonside. It was later boarded up.A police officer stands outside Andrew Millar's former butcher shop in Melrose on the morning he was arrested at his home in Gattonside. It was later boarded up.
A police officer stands outside Andrew Millar's former butcher shop in Melrose on the morning he was arrested at his home in Gattonside. It was later boarded up.

Andrew Miller, 53, who is also known as Amy George as the court was told he was in the process of transitioning to female, picked the girl up, offering to take her home.

However, he instead took her to his home and locked her in a bedroom, before sexually assaulting her over the course of a day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The girl managed to call the police on 999 on his landline when he had fallen asleep, and they arrived within minutes.

Miller, who was not at the High Court in Edinburgh this morning for the plea hearing, but appeared via videolink, and pled guilty to charges which included abduction, sexual assault, possession of indecent images of children and intentionally causing a child under 13 to look at a sexual image.

Most Popular

Prosecutor, Lorraine Glancy KC, told the court the highly disturbing details of the terrifying encounter the girl had to endure.

The judge, Lord Arthurson, deferred sentence on Miller to obtain reports about whether he meets the criteria for an order for lifelong restriction – such a sentence is an effective life sentence and offenders are released once the parole board are satisfied they no longer pose a threat to public safety. They then spend the rest of their lives being closely monitored by the authorities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lord Arthurson continued Miller’s remand in the High Court in Edinburgh. The case will next call at the city’s high court on August 15 2023.

Addressing Miller, Lord Arthurson said: “Your actions represent abhorrent crimes of the utmost depravity and criminality. Your actions in this case are the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Defence advocate Victoria Dow told Lord Arthurson that she had nothing to say at this point in time and would make submissions at the hearing later this year.

She added: “I will reserve my mitigation until the reports are fully prepared.”