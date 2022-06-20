Update: Blaze at Peebles Swimming Pool is being treated as suspicious

Firefighters tackled the early morning fire.

Police in the Borders are appealing for information following two incidents of wilful fire raising in Peebles.

The first incident took place around 2.30am today (June 19) when a bin was deliberately set on fire on High Street.

A second incident was reported around 3am the same morning when officers were called to Peebles Swimming Pool on Port Brae following the report of a second bin being set on fire and spreading to the building.

On both occasions, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires safely.

There were no injuries.

Officers believe the fires are linked and both are being treated as suspicious at this time.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, of Police Scotland’s CID, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these fires.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously that you get in touch with officers.”

The incident was captured by volunteers of the Peebles Beltane committtee who were putting up bunting and decorations for the town’s festival at 3am.

Allan Mackenzie told the Southern: “At this time of year, we occasionally see a random straggler heading home, but we were flabbergasted that the swimming pool was on fire.

"It will be such a loss to the town.”

As news spread throughout the town, many families said they are devastated.

Susan Fiddes from Cardrona told us: “We are gutted. It feels like things were only just getting back to normal with the kids’ lessons after the Covid closures, and then this happens.

"We are fortunate that we can travel to Galashiels for public swimming sessions, but this won’t suit everyone in the Peebles community, which is a real shame.”