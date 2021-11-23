Unpaid work for man who hid behind schoolkid

Jedburgh Sheriff Court

David Jackson, who is 25, and two other men launched an attack on Danny Sharkey in Branxholme Road on the afternoon of August 19 last year.

But as he tried to get his intended victim, Jackson pushed over the youngster who was walking home from school with his mother, the boy suffering a cut to his head.

Mr Sharkey suffered bruises and cuts to the face in the assault carried out in front of the terrified youngster.

Jackson pleaded guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

Depute fiscal Joanne Waller told a previous hearing the incident happened at around 3.15pm when the child was walking home from school.

She said: “The accused approached Mr Sharkey and ran behind the child for cover. But in doing so he knocked the child to the ground.

"The accused and two others then repeatedly punched Mr Sharkey.

"The child was caught up in this struggle and was obviously frightened. The other two males ran off.

"Fifteen minutes later paramedics attended and the child was checked over and did not require any hospital treatment.

"When he was knocked over the child received a cut to the head. Mr Sharkey suffered bruises and scrapes to his face but they were deemed minor."

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said:"This is obviously a concerning incident due to the presence of the child. Happening in a public place, this kind of thing is undesirable."