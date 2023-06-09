News you can trust since 1855
Two cars stolen from Duns home

Detectives are appealing for information after two vehicles were stolen from outside a property in Duns.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST
The stolen Volkswagen Golf.The stolen Volkswagen Golf.
Entry was gained to the house on Springfield Avenue sometime between 3am and 3.30am on Thursday, June 8.

The keys for a blue Volkswagen Golf R, registration SK71WCG, and a grey Ford Ranger, AF67 HSC, were stolen and the vehicles subsequently driven away and were seen shortly before 4am northbound on the A68 at Oxton.

Detective Constable Claire Whyte said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information, or who may have seen either vehicle to get in touch.

“We would urge anyone who was driving in the area around that time on Thursday morning to check any dashcam footage you may have and come forward if you believe you have seen anything of use."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 0446 of 8 June, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.