Two cars stolen from Duns home

The stolen Volkswagen Golf.

Entry was gained to the house on Springfield Avenue sometime between 3am and 3.30am on Thursday, June 8.

The keys for a blue Volkswagen Golf R, registration SK71WCG, and a grey Ford Ranger, AF67 HSC, were stolen and the vehicles subsequently driven away and were seen shortly before 4am northbound on the A68 at Oxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Claire Whyte said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information, or who may have seen either vehicle to get in touch.

“We would urge anyone who was driving in the area around that time on Thursday morning to check any dashcam footage you may have and come forward if you believe you have seen anything of use."