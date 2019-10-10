Trouble at Kelso’s new £248,000 park is played down

Kelso residents are optimistic anti-social behaviour at the their new £248,000 playpark will soon settle down.

The Shedden Park facility only opened last week, but there’s already been claims of youths causing trouble and behaving in an anti-social and sometimes threatening manner.

Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston told Tuesday’s community council meeting: “The problem is older kids on scooters hogging some of the equipment from younger kids. That’s the only thing I’ve heard.

“Feedback elsewhere at new parks is that these problems happen in the first few weeks then they die down.”

Councillors asked whether CCTV would be installed and shared concerns about the park being in darkness come night time.

Harry Tomczyk added: “It striked me as a vulnerable area and there doesn’t appear to be a way to keep it safe.”

PC Suzanne Howgego said no actual incidents of anti-social behaviour had been reported to police so far but that officers were aware of the concerns and would be keeping an eye out at the park.